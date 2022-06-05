Indian spiritual body to appoint 1,000 peace ambassadors globally

An Indian nonprofit spiritual body has announced that it will appoint 1,000 ambassadors in different parts of the world, who would work to prevent conflict and establish peace across the globe.

Addressing the World Peace Conference organised by the New Delhi-based Ahimsa Vishwa Bharati Foundation, Jain leader Acharya Lokesh Muni said the recently established World Peace Center in India would train these 1,000 peace ambassadors who would be deployed across the world.

''The dispute between Ukraine and Russia can also be resolved through dialogue; the World Peace Center will prepare 1,000 Peace Ambassadors to eliminate such conflicts,'' Muni said in his address.

Referring to the increasing incidents of gun violence in America, Lokesh Muni said that it is very important to include peace education in the school curriculum to root out violence and terror.

Expressing his views on the topic 'Peace and Conflict', he said war and terrorism are not the solution to any problem as violence gives rise to counter-violence.

India’s spiritual leader and founder of Art of Living Foundation Sri Sri Ravishankar said India's first World Peace Center will contribute to establishing peace in the world.

“If everyone intends to stand up for peace and pay attention to their mental health, we can turn world peace into a reality. Global peace is not possible without individual peace,” he said.

The World Peace Center being established by the Ahimsa Vishwa Bharti Foundation will be dedicated to world peace and will also guide the world from time to time, Ravishankar said at the event held on Saturday in Los Angeles.

Film actor Vivek Oberoi moderated the conference, which among others was also attended by Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti.

Oberoi said this center would play an important role in establishing peace in the world by working on the training and research of non-violence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)