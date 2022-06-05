Over 30 pc parents feel video games, social media impact kids' mental health positively: Survey

Almost 40 percent of parents covered in a recent survey have said video games have had a positive impact on their children's mental well-being, while 30 percent have said social media has had a similar effect on their kids.

The Pearson's Global Learners Survey conducted in April found that 92 percent of parents globally think that schools should provide free mental health services to students and employees, and 53 percent believe that children should be introduced to wellness and mental health awareness in the primary school itself. Only 26 percent of parents have said their children's schools share mental health resources directly with students and parents.

''Nine in 10 respondents globally report that they think more highly of schools (91 percent) and employers (90 percent) that actively address mental health and well-being issues. Eighty-four percent globally say that they think more highly of brands that consider the mental health or well-being of consumers,'' the survey report said.

''Almost 30 percent of parents globally say that social media has had a positive impact on their children's mental well-being (28 percent). A similar number of parents globally say that virtual learning has had a positive impact on their children (27 percent). Globally, almost 40 percent of parents say that video games have had a positive impact on their children's mental well-being,'' it said.

Over 3,100 parents from the United States, the United Kingdom, Brazil, China, and India participated in the fourth edition of the survey.

''The majority of adults globally agree (88 percent) that kids need more physical fitness activities for their mental health. A majority of parents would support schools partnering with wellness and meditation service providers (86 percent). Eighty percent of parents want schools to reduce the amount of online or virtual learning,'' the survey report said.

''Twenty percent of students and 26 percent of parents with school-aged children reported their schools and their children's schools shared mental health resources directly with students and parents,'' it added.

