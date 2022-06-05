Left Menu

Over 30 pc parents feel video games, social media impact kids' mental health positively: Survey

Almost 40 percent of parents covered in a recent survey have said video games have had a positive impact on their children's mental well-being, while 30 percent have said social media has had a similar effect on their kids. The Pearsons Global Learners Survey conducted in April found that 92 percent of parents globally think that schools should provide free mental health services to students and employees, and 53 percent believe that children should be introduced to wellness and mental health awareness in the primary school itself.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2022 16:45 IST | Created: 05-06-2022 16:43 IST
Over 30 pc parents feel video games, social media impact kids' mental health positively: Survey
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Almost 40 percent of parents covered in a recent survey have said video games have had a positive impact on their children's mental well-being, while 30 percent have said social media has had a similar effect on their kids.

The Pearson's Global Learners Survey conducted in April found that 92 percent of parents globally think that schools should provide free mental health services to students and employees, and 53 percent believe that children should be introduced to wellness and mental health awareness in the primary school itself. Only 26 percent of parents have said their children's schools share mental health resources directly with students and parents.

''Nine in 10 respondents globally report that they think more highly of schools (91 percent) and employers (90 percent) that actively address mental health and well-being issues. Eighty-four percent globally say that they think more highly of brands that consider the mental health or well-being of consumers,'' the survey report said.

''Almost 30 percent of parents globally say that social media has had a positive impact on their children's mental well-being (28 percent). A similar number of parents globally say that virtual learning has had a positive impact on their children (27 percent). Globally, almost 40 percent of parents say that video games have had a positive impact on their children's mental well-being,'' it said.

Over 3,100 parents from the United States, the United Kingdom, Brazil, China, and India participated in the fourth edition of the survey.

''The majority of adults globally agree (88 percent) that kids need more physical fitness activities for their mental health. A majority of parents would support schools partnering with wellness and meditation service providers (86 percent). Eighty percent of parents want schools to reduce the amount of online or virtual learning,'' the survey report said.

''Twenty percent of students and 26 percent of parents with school-aged children reported their schools and their children's schools shared mental health resources directly with students and parents,'' it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA, SpaceX now targeting June 10 to launch next cargo mission to space station

NASA, SpaceX now targeting June 10 to launch next cargo mission to space sta...

 United States
2
This button-sized instrument will fly aboard NASA's DAVINCI mission to Venus

This button-sized instrument will fly aboard NASA's DAVINCI mission to Venus

 Global
3
Astronomers conduct exercise to defend Earth from potentially hazardous asteroids

Astronomers conduct exercise to defend Earth from potentially hazardous aste...

 United States
4
Another ship sent to take metal to Russia arrives in Mariupol -TASS

Another ship sent to take metal to Russia arrives in Mariupol -TASS

Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022