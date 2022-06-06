Left Menu

Thoma Bravo cuts Anaplan takeover offer to $9.60 billion

Reuters | Updated: 06-06-2022 17:54 IST | Created: 06-06-2022 17:43 IST
Thoma Bravo Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Anaplan Inc said on Monday that private-equity firm Thoma Bravo had lowered its takeover offer for the software maker to $9.60 billion from $10.7 billion.

Anaplan's shares, which have risen nearly 44% this year, were down about 4% in premarket trading. The company's shareholders will now receive $63.75 per share, compared with the previous offer of $66.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

