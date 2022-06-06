Delhi's Ambedkar University pledges to plant 6,000 saplings in monsoon: VC

Left Menu

Dr B R Ambedkar University here has pledged to plant 6,000 saplings in the coming monsoon, its Vice-Chancellor Anu Singh Lather said while launching a plantation drive at Dheerpur Wetland Project Site.

The university launched the Monsoon Plantation Drive at the Dheerpur Wetland Project Site (DWPS) on the occasion of World Environment Day on Sunday.

While inaugurating the drive, VC Lather said the varsity is committed to the development of the wetlands.

''The team from AUD is working hard to develop the Dheerpur wetland. In the coming monsoon, the university has pledged to perform mass plantations with a goal of planting 6,000 saplings. The drive will continue in July, with all university stakeholders taking part,'' Lather said.

The Center for Urban Ecology and Sustainability (CUES) has launched DWPS as a restoration project in compliance with a Memorandum of Agreement signed by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and the Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD).

Trees planted by faculty staff and students during the drive included Rudraksha, Kadamb, Mahua, Jamun, Bahera, Kachnar, Harshringar, Amaltas, and Sita Ashok.

A nature walk around the wetland was also part of the event.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

