Left Menu

DU goes paperless on 'surface and administration' level

The Delhi University DU has gone almost paperless with the majority of its operations, including those relating to administrative and accounts departments, now linked to the varsitys E-Samarth portal, a senior varsity official said on Monday.The official said that the varsity has been successful in making most of the processes, like admission and examination, online.We have linked administrative and accounting work to Samarth in the last few months.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2022 20:04 IST | Created: 06-06-2022 20:02 IST
DU goes paperless on 'surface and administration' level
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi University (DU) has gone almost paperless with the majority of its operations, including those relating to administrative and accounts departments, now linked to the varsity's 'E-Samarth' portal, a senior varsity official said on Monday.

The official said that the varsity has been successful in making most of the processes, like admission and examination, online.

''We have linked administrative and accounting work to Samarth in the last few months. We are in the process to link everything to Samarth. We are successful in making most of our processes online,'' said Professor Sanjeev Singh, Joint Dean, Admission, who also heads the university's paperless initiative.

He said that the university is paperless except for certain operations, where it is difficult to completely switch from paper to online, he said. ''On the surface and administrative level, we are paperless. But in nuances we cannot say it is completely paperless because several processes like examination and mark sheet require paper printing,'' Singh said. "Though its digital version is available, there is a requirement for a print version. Attestation of the documents and all other notifications have to be printed,'' he added. Even though the process to shift all university's operations online started around 2016, the initiative picked up pace only in the last six months, during which most major operations were linked to E-Samarth. The varsity is working to make printing ''redundant'', and officials feel that all stakeholders' participation is needed to achieve that. Dean of Colleges, Balaram Pani, said that the digitising will help streamline the functioning of the university and will reduce paper dependency. ''We are making most of the administrative work and accounting work digital. We are creating a digital library. We are creating a digital data bank. We will link all these with Samarth. It takes time to digitalise years of data. We are in the process,'' Pani said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Ketamine acts as a speedster of antidepressants

Study: Ketamine acts as a speedster of antidepressants

 United States
2
KLM cancels all Saturday's flights from European destinations to Schiphol

KLM cancels all Saturday's flights from European destinations to Schiphol

 Netherlands
3
Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon cancer surgery -study; Gilead drug modestly delays breast cancer progression in a late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon cancer surgery -study; J&J, AbbVie cancer drug significantly slows the progression of rare lymphoma: study and more

Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022