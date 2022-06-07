Left Menu

Teacher, student arrested for molesting minor boys in Kerala

PTI | Kannur | Updated: 07-06-2022 14:31 IST | Created: 07-06-2022 14:30 IST
Teacher, student arrested for molesting minor boys in Kerala
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A teacher and a 22-year-old student of an institution, imparting religious education in Panur area in the district, have been arrested in a POCSO case for allegedly molesting three minor boys, who went there for religious studies.

An officer of Panur police station said the student was arrested and remanded to jail on Saturday and the teacher was caught and sent to jail on Monday by a sub-court in Thalassery.

Both of them had gone into hiding after a complaint was lodged with the police by the victims' parents last week and an FIR was registered.

The student was apprehended from Koyilandy in Kozhikode district, while the teacher was caught from Trichy in Tamil Nadu, police said.

The officer further said that the parents came to know about the abuse suffered by their kids -- all boys aged between 12-14 years -- after they refused to go to the institution when it reopened after vacations.

The incident had occurred two months back, before the vacations, according to the complaint received by the police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
‘Heart-rending’ tragedy, such events shock me to the core: Prez on drowning of 7 girls in TN

‘Heart-rending’ tragedy, such events shock me to the core: Prez on drowning ...

 India
2
Helicopter bounces and turns by 270 degrees while landing at Kedarnath; DGCA begins probe

Helicopter bounces and turns by 270 degrees while landing at Kedarnath; DGCA...

 India
3
Cessna aircraft crashes near Birasal airstrip in Odisha; student pilot injured

Cessna aircraft crashes near Birasal airstrip in Odisha; student pilot injur...

 India
4
Europe's Gaia mission to reveal new details about nearly two billion objects in our galaxy

Europe's Gaia mission to reveal new details about nearly two billion objects...

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022