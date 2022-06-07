National Library in Kolkata gets new director general

The Centre has appointed Professor Ajay Pratap Singh as the new Director-General (DG) of National Library, Kolkata.

The Union Ministry of Culture, in a notification on June 6, said Singh, who is also the DG of Raja Rammohan Roy Library Foundation, will hold the additional charge at National Library either for six months or till the post is filled up.

Singh visited the National Library compound in the Alipore area of the city on Tuesday afternoon and interacted with the staff and the visitors.

Earlier, too, Singh had served as acting DG of the National Library -- from March 23 to December 2, 2021.

He told PTI that initiatives such as upgrading of technology-based support system at the Alipore campus as well as its Esplanade city hub – a repository of newspapers and periodicals – would be prioritized.

