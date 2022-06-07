Left Menu

National Library in Kolkata gets new director general

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 07-06-2022 16:16 IST | Created: 07-06-2022 16:16 IST
National Library in Kolkata gets new director general
  • Country:
  • India

The Centre has appointed Professor Ajay Pratap Singh as the new Director-General (DG) of National Library, Kolkata.

The Union Ministry of Culture, in a notification on June 6, said Singh, who is also the DG of Raja Rammohan Roy Library Foundation, will hold the additional charge at National Library either for six months or till the post is filled up.

Singh visited the National Library compound in the Alipore area of the city on Tuesday afternoon and interacted with the staff and the visitors.

Earlier, too, Singh had served as acting DG of the National Library -- from March 23 to December 2, 2021.

He told PTI that initiatives such as upgrading of technology-based support system at the Alipore campus as well as its Esplanade city hub – a repository of newspapers and periodicals – would be prioritized.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
‘Heart-rending’ tragedy, such events shock me to the core: Prez on drowning of 7 girls in TN

‘Heart-rending’ tragedy, such events shock me to the core: Prez on drowning ...

 India
2
Helicopter bounces and turns by 270 degrees while landing at Kedarnath; DGCA begins probe

Helicopter bounces and turns by 270 degrees while landing at Kedarnath; DGCA...

 India
3
Cessna aircraft crashes near Birasal airstrip in Odisha; student pilot injured

Cessna aircraft crashes near Birasal airstrip in Odisha; student pilot injur...

 India
4
Europe's Gaia mission to reveal new details about nearly two billion objects in our galaxy

Europe's Gaia mission to reveal new details about nearly two billion objects...

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022