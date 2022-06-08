The 5th Season of Sakthi Masala 'Homepreneur Awards 2022' Launched in the City Today

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India (NewsVoir) • The Hon'ble Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) TN Govt. has launched the 5th season of Sakthi Masala Homepreneur Awards (SuyasakthiViruthugal) • The registration portal homepreneurawards.com / www.suyasakthiawards.com of Sakthi Masala Homepreneur Awards 5th season, was opened for inviting registrations from home-based women entrepreneurs across Tamil Nadu under 13 categories • Instituted by Brand Avatar, recognizes women entrepreneurs running home-based ventures and helps them find recognition, mentors and financial support for their business Thiru. T.M. Anbarasan, Hon’ble Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MS & ME) Tamil Nadu Government, has launched the 5th season of Sakthi Masala Homepreneur Awards 2022 (‘SuyasakthiVirudhugal’), a platform providing recognition for women engaged in home-based ventures in the country. It is an initiative by Brand Avatar, an integrated marketing communications and brand & event management solutions company. Ms. R Radikaa Sarath kumar, Actress, Producer; Chairperson & Managing Director, Radaan Mediaworks (I) Ltd., and Mr.Sivarajah Ramanathan, Mission Director and CEO, Tamil Nadu Startup and Innovation Mission (TANSIM), took part in the launch ceremony as the guests of honour. The event also attracted the participation of eminent personalities from industries, academia, government, and social service organisations. Sakthi Masala Homepreneur Awards (SuyasakthiViruthugal) seeks to provide a platform to recognize and celebrate the women who have chosen to pursue their passion through entrepreneurship from home. Any woman earning through homepreneurship, is eligible to apply for the award under the following categories: 1. Agriculture 2. Healthcare 3. Home Retail 4. Arts & Culture 5. Sports & Fitness 6. Food & Beverage 7. Digital Homepreneur 8. Beauty & Wealth 9. Education & Literature 10. Media & Entertainment 11. Social Welfare & Differently Abled 12. Home Professionals 13. Technology 14. NRI/Outside Tamil Nadu The current edition of the Sakthi Masala Homepreneur Awards is also providing college going girls a platform to share their entrepreneurial ideas, and plans to start, execute and scale up their dream ventures through Sakthi Masala Homepreneur Awards Student edition in association with YI - Young Indians. This initiative will recognise the best ideas presented by the students. Any college-going girl or woman student is eligible to apply. The last date for sending nominations for the Homepreneur Award, and for the registration of student edition is on 2nd July, 2022.(homepreneurawards.com/) This year Sakthi Masala Homepreneur Awards has tied-up with StartupTN (TANSIM), an initiative of the Government of Tamil Nadu, nurturing a benevolent entrepreneurial ecosystem in the State. StartupTN will provide a free acceleration programme to a minimum of 20 and maximum of 30 deserving home-based entrepreneurs, shortlisted based on the StartupTN’s eligibility criteria and policies, and transform them to startup entrepreneurs. StartupTN will consider providing a grant uptoRs. 10 lakh for each of the promising startups conditioned the startup mandatorily meets all the set eligibility criteria of StartupTN. Talking about Sakthi Masala Homepreneur Awards, Mr. Hemachandran, Founder & CEO, Brand Avatar, said, “Women have always been the contributing members of our society. In addition to discharging their household duties, they support their families economically by operating small or medium businesses from their home. They also take up work as freelancers. These homepreneurs make a world of difference to the local community by creating and supplying quality products and services. Given a right platform to grow, they could scale their venture and become business leaders. We have instituted the Homepreneurs award to bring to the limelight the silent yet significant contributions women make to the society and the economy.” Sakthi Masala Homepreneur Awards is unique in the sense that it honours home-based business women, instead of corporate talents. The award was instituted in 2017 and so far four seasons have been held. The first three ceremonies took place at Chennai, while the 4th one went digital. The 2022 award ceremony is all set to become a national event. Brand Avatar aims to make the event an international event by 2025. It is to be noted that the company has conceived and is conducting several magnificent events including Pride of Tamil Nadu Awards, Fashion Premier Week Village Ticket, Celebrity Badminton league etc. Selection process • The applications will be received from June 7th to July 2nd, 2022.

• These applications will be shortlisted and top candidates will be interviewed by the esteemed jury during the jury interview which will take place on July 23 & 24, 2022.

• The panel of esteemed Jury members will shortlist nominated women based on: uniqueness of the business, social impact, business challenges, scalability, family impact, and progress & revenue.

• The selected winners from each category will be presented with the award at a grand ceremony which is scheduled to be held in Chennai on 28 August, 2022. The eminent jury panel for the Sakthi Masala Homepreneur Awards 2022 comprises women achievers from different fields who include: 1. Ms. Aruna Subramaniam, Management Consultant & Trustee, Bhoomika Trust 2. Ms. Hema Rukmani, CEO, Thenandal Entertainment 3. Ms. Jayasree Vummidi, Managing Director - The Lotus Group 4. Ms. Krithika Radhakrishnan, Arkay Production 5. Ms. Lakshmi Ravichander, Founder, Event Art 6. Ms.Latha Rajan, Founder, Ma Foi Strategic Consultants 7. Dr. Madhu Saran, Founder, River NGO 8. Dr. Manimekalai Mohan, Founder, SSVM Institutions, Coimbatore 9. Ms. Nina Reddy, Managing Director, Savera Hotels 10. Ms.Prasanna Vasanadu, Dounder and CEO, VR Derma Pvt. Ltd.

11. Ms.Poornima Ramaswamy, Designer, Stylist and Entrepreneur 12. Ms.Radha Sanjeev, Chief Operation Officer, Singapore HQ 13. Ms.Rathna Sivaraman, Entrepreneur and Media Personality 14. Ms.Ravoofa H.K, Media Mason 15. Ms. Rinku Mecheri, social entrepreneur, Founder, Chennai Volunteers 16. Ms. Rukmini Thiagarajan, Director - Chennai One IT Sez 17. Dr Saranya T. Jaikumar educational psychologist 18. Dr. Saundarya Rajesh, Founder-President, Avtar Career Creators & Flexi Careers India 19. Ms. Shiny Surendran, Accredited Sports Dietitian, IOC & SDA 20. Ms.Shylaja Chetlur, Actor, Entrepreneur, Media Professional, Shylaar Productions 21. Dr.Srinisha Maran, Chairperson, Bharath University &SreeBalaji Medical College 22. Ms.Sushila Ravindranath, Senior Journalist 23. Ms.Veena Kumaravel, Co-founder, Naturals Salon 24. Dr.Vimalarani Britto, Entrepreneur, Educationalist, and Social Reformer Jury from TANSIM’S StartupTN 1. Priya Mohan - AVP - TANSIM 2. Akila - Project Lead, TANSIM Jury from YI – Young Indians, Chennai Chapter 1. Vidya Ragu - a YI Member, Founder Himalayacalling, Skillsgurucool, Womens Bilateral Mastermind - Global Conversations platform on Entrepreneurship 2. Kavya - Co-founder, Advay Capital, Associate Member of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India Below are the prestigious sponsors and partners who have joined hands to successfully execute the event this year.

Sakthi Masala, The queen of spices as the household name among the millions today, is the title sponsor of Homepreneur Awards 2022. The event is powered by SSVM Institutions, A school milieu that creates confident, self-assured learners; GRT Jewellers, one of India's foremost jewellery stores; SreeBalaji Medical College and Hospital, providing excellent medical education. The Associate sponsor being Milky Mist, always extending hands towards better nutrition. The proud reach partners for the event are Ficci Flo Chennai, TIE Chennai. Right Frequency is the digital partner and Xtracut the technology partner. Sakthi Masala's Homepreneur Awards/SuyasakthiViruthugal 2022 Student Edition is being done with support of YI - Young Indians Chennai Chapter. Young Indians (Yi) is a movement for Indian Youth to converge, lead, co-create and influence India's future. Formed in the year 2002, Yi has created a platform for young Indians to work towards realizing a dream of a developed nation. It has a growing, inclusive membership across all geographies and demographics with over 4000 + direct members in 67 chapters,30000 students YUVA members from colleges.

