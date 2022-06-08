Books compiling President Kovind's speeches in English and Hindi unveiled

Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Anurag Thakur released the Hindi and English versions of a compilation of selected speeches of President Ram Nath Kovind at an event organised at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday.

The two ministers later called on the President and presented the first copies of 'Loktantra ke Swar' and 'The Republican Ethic' to him, the Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said this was the fourth volume of the series featuring the fourth year of presidency of Kovind. The compilation contains the President's speeches on a wide range of subjects.

''E-books were also released on the occasion,'' it added.

Addressing the event, Education Minister Pradhan said the compilation of the speeches by the President in his fourth year in office was ''a good barometer'' for the state of the nation.

The books capture the President's thoughts on varied topics such as public service, ethics, education, aspirations of our youth, contemporary global issues, he said, adding that they will enrich public discourse and serve as ''guiding light'' towards taking India forward in the 'Amrit Kaal'.

He suggested that the educational institutions should engage students in discussions and debates on the relevant topics elucidated by the President in his speeches.

''The President in his speeches, while aptly covering the soul of India, its civilisational wealth and culture, has also laid the vision for the future. Speaking about NEP 2020, he has rightly called for achieving the twin vision of inclusion and excellence in education,'' he added.

Addressing the event, I&B Minister Thakur described the President's speeches as ''timeless'' and said Kovind's personal touch and choice of words have presented the vision of India's rightful place of eminence in the comity of nations.

''The speeches of the President of India are part of our heritage -- preserving for posterity the vision, the aspirations and the achievements of the nation, reflected in the wise words of our Head of the State,'' he said. Through his speeches, Thakur said, the President has captured the essence and flavour of India in all its hues.

In a very short span of time in office, the President has made a distinct mark in the way he reaches out to the common citizens of this country, touching the chord of emotions, expectations and aspirations of the fellow citizens, he added.

Outlining various topics dealt with in the books, he said, ''These volumes will be timeless for future generations looking to understand the Presidency and the journey of India during this period.'' The event was attended by Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar and Minister of State for I&B L Murugan. K D Tripathi, Secretary to the President, I&B Ministry Secretary Apurva Chandra, Higher Education Secretary Sanjay Murthy and senior officials of the President's Secretariat were were also present on the occasion.

The books have been published by the Publication Division, an arm of the I&B Ministry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)