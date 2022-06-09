Left Menu

Students, staff in Kashmir government schools pay tributes to slain teacher Rajni Bala

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 09-06-2022 14:41 IST | Created: 09-06-2022 14:33 IST
Students, staff in Kashmir government schools pay tributes to slain teacher Rajni Bala
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Students and staff members of government schools in Kashmir on Thursday observed a two-minute silence to pay tributes to a teacher who was shot dead by militants inside a school in Kulgam district last month, officials said.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who met the slain teacher Rajni Bala's family on Wednesday, announced that the government high school in the Gopalpora area in Kulgam will be named after her. Bala was shot dead by terrorists on May 31.

''Two minutes silence was observed in government schools across various districts of Kashmir division for the peace to the departed soul of teacher Rajni Bala,'' the officials said.

They said the teaching staff and students paid tributes to the departed soul and recalled her services to the education department.

Sinha in a tweet said, ''The government high school, Gopalpora in Kulgam will be named after Rajni Bala. Assured her husband, Rajkumar, that all his demands and concerns will be resolved on priority basis."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

 India
2
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch Egypt's Nilesat 301 communications satellite today

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch Egypt's Nilesat 301 communications satel...

 Global
3
ESA adopts mission to intercept a comet in deep space; will launch in 2029

ESA adopts mission to intercept a comet in deep space; will launch in 2029

 France
4
Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sounds of life; NASA to launch rockets from Australia's north for scientific studies and more

Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sou...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022