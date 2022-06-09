Left Menu

Provide digital classrooms, solar power facilities in welfare hostels: Telangana Minister tells Officials

Updated: 09-06-2022 19:43 IST
Telangana Minister for SC Development Koppula Eshwar on Thursday instructed official concerned to ensure that youth pay special attention towards achieving success in UPSC and State Group 1 services competitive exams.

Eshwar also directed the authorities to ensure expeditious grant of Overseas Scholarships as well take measures to further improve facilities in welfare hostels such as Digital Classrooms and solar powered water heaters for the convenience of students.

The minister held a review meeting with senior officials on SC welfare and study circles.

He also told the officials that the SC youth, besides within their quota, should be able to compete with students of general category.

Commissioner of SC Development Yogita Rana and SC Study Circle Director Venugopal Rao also attended the meeting.

