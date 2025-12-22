Left Menu

Rajasthan BJP to Commemorate 'Veer Bal Diwas' Statewide

The BJP in Rajasthan will observe 'Veer Bal Diwas' on December 26 to honor the martyrdom of Guru Gobind Singh's sons. Events will be held statewide, including shabad kirtans and prabhat pheris, to educate youth on the courage and patriotism of the Sahibzadas.

The Rajasthan wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to observe 'Veer Bal Diwas' across the state on December 26. This day aims to honor the sacrifice of Sahibzada Baba Zorawar Singh and Sahibzada Baba Fateh Singh, the martyred sons of Guru Gobind Singh.

State party vice-president Surendra Pal Singh TT announced that from the mandal to the state level, events will take place to commemorate the occasion. The agenda includes special meetings to engage and educate the youth about the courage, sacrifice, and patriotism of the Sahibzadas. 'Shabad kirtans' and 'prabhat pheris' are among the activities planned at local gurdwaras and at various mandal and district levels.

Singh emphasized the importance of these awareness programs in spreading the message of the Sahibzadas' legacy throughout Rajasthan. These initiatives aim to keep alive the stories of valor and commitment shown by the historical figures, ensuring it resonates with today's generation.

