Left Menu

Karnataka Congress: United Leadership Amid Power Tussles

AICC General Secretary Sachin Pilot addressed ongoing power struggles within Karnataka's Congress by emphasizing unity between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar. Pilot assured that any decision by the Congress high command will be accepted by all, with a focus on fulfilling electoral promises and winning future elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 22-12-2025 17:40 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 17:40 IST
Karnataka Congress: United Leadership Amid Power Tussles
  • Country:
  • India

In Karnataka, the Congress party's internal power dynamics have surfaced, but unity remains a resounding theme. AICC General Secretary Sachin Pilot emphasized a brotherly bond between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his Deputy, D K Shivakumar, during a press briefing on Monday.

Pilot conveyed confidence in the leadership, underscoring that both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar have committed to working together. 'The Karnataka government functions with full integrity,' he stated, promising fulfillment of pre-election commitments and a robust victory in the 2028 state elections.

He dismissed concerns about leadership disputes, both in Karnataka and Rajasthan, asserting that the Congress high command's decisions will be respected. The focus, he noted, remains on strengthening the Congress party across India, with specific attention to Karnataka.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

 Global
2
WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 105

WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor surviv...

 United States
3
In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

 Global
4
Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025