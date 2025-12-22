Karnataka Congress: United Leadership Amid Power Tussles

In Karnataka, the Congress party's internal power dynamics have surfaced, but unity remains a resounding theme. AICC General Secretary Sachin Pilot emphasized a brotherly bond between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his Deputy, D K Shivakumar, during a press briefing on Monday.

Pilot conveyed confidence in the leadership, underscoring that both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar have committed to working together. 'The Karnataka government functions with full integrity,' he stated, promising fulfillment of pre-election commitments and a robust victory in the 2028 state elections.

He dismissed concerns about leadership disputes, both in Karnataka and Rajasthan, asserting that the Congress high command's decisions will be respected. The focus, he noted, remains on strengthening the Congress party across India, with specific attention to Karnataka.

