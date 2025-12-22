Left Menu

EU Explores Minimum Prices for Chinese Electric Vehicles

The European Commission considers minimum pricing a viable alternative to tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles. Talks with China have yielded positive potential for price agreements in the battery electric vehicle sector. Discussions suggest a strategic move to stabilize the market and enhance competitiveness.

The European Commission has announced that it sees minimum pricing as a feasible replacement for the current EU tariffs imposed on Chinese-made electric vehicles. The Commission is actively exploring this alternative with the Chinese authorities.

In a press conference, Commission spokesperson Olof Gill indicated that there have been promising developments recently. Discussions have revealed a potential agreement on pricing strategies specifically within the battery electric vehicles sector.

Such negotiations highlight a significant step towards stabilizing the market and fostering competitive practices, aiming to enhance economic relations between the EU and China.

