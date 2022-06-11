Left Menu

Students clash at university college

Two groups of students clashed at the University College in the city over some students mounting the portraits of Veer Savarkar and Bharat Mata in the classroom a few days ago, police sources said on Saturday.The portraits were removed the next day by the college authorities after complaints from other students. Both the student groups have filed complaints with the Mangaluru South police.

Two groups of students clashed at the University College in the city over some students mounting the portraits of Veer Savarkar and Bharat Mata in the classroom a few days ago, police sources said on Saturday.

The portraits were removed the next day by the college authorities after complaints from other students. The video clip of students mounting the portraits had gone viral on social media.

Three students, who sustained minor injuries in the clash, were admitted to a hospital.

The issue resurfaced on Friday after a group of students quarrelled with other students who had complained to the principal about the portraits which led to the clash, sources said. Both the student groups have filed complaints with the Mangaluru South police. Investigation is on, police said.

College principal Anasuya Rai said the students involved in the clash will be identified and disciplinary action will be taken against them after an internal enquiry.

