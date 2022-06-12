Left Menu

Prez to inaugurate Platinum Jubilee Celebrations of Rashtriya Military School in Bengaluru on June 13

The Governor and Chief Minister will also be at this event.The dimensions, stone carvings and aesthetics of the temple are similar to Tirumala Tirupati shrine, an official release said, the deity of Lord Srinivasa is nearly the same height and has been named Rajadhiraja Sri Govinda, which means, the Lord is the King of kings.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 12-06-2022 14:17 IST | Created: 12-06-2022 14:13 IST
Prez to inaugurate Platinum Jubilee Celebrations of Rashtriya Military School in Bengaluru on June 13
President Ram Nath Kovind. (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

President of India Ram Nath Kovind will be inaugurating the 'Platinum Jubilee Celebrations of Rashtriya Military School here on Monday.

Kovind will be on a two-day official visit to Karnataka from tomorrow.

The Platinum Jubilee event will be held at Chanakya Auditorium of the School, which will be attended by Governor of Karnataka Thaawar Chand Gehlot, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, also senior dignitaries of the Centre, State, and Armed Forces. A spectrum of activities was conducted to commemorate this great event. It is a matter of pride that the Platinum Jubilee Celebration of the institution falls during the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', the Defence PRO office said in a release.

It is also a momentous occasion for the School as it is inducting the first batch of the Girl Cadets as boarders from the current academic year, it said, adding that a Cycle Expedition was organized for 10 days spreading awareness amongst rural and remote villages of the Southern States covering a distance of 1,800 km. The School was raised on August 1, 1946, by King George VI as Royal Indian Military College. The institution has witnessed constant growth, expansion, advancement, and development in providing quality education, embedded with Military ethos, values, and leadership with the motto 'Sheelam Param Bhusanam'.

On June 14, the President will participate in the Dedication Ceremony of the ISKON Temple (Replica of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam) at Vaikunta Hill, off Kanakapura Road, in Doddakallasandra in Bengaluru, before leaving for Delhi in the afternoon. The Governor and Chief Minister will also be at this event.

The dimensions, stone carvings, and aesthetics of the temple are similar to Tirumala Tirupati shrine, an official release said, the deity of Lord Srinivasa is nearly the same height and has been named Rajadhiraja Sri Govinda, which means, the Lord is the King of kings. The temple authorities will be performing elaborate ceremonies and sacred rituals according to Vedic traditions in the coming weeks, it said, the campus will be fully open to the public from August 1, 2022, according to the information available.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Newly discovered fast radio burst challenges what astronomers know about these powerful astronomical phenomena

Newly discovered fast radio burst challenges what astronomers know about the...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA to form scientific team to study UFOs; Diabetes may increase long COVID risk; COVID while pregnant linked to baby brain development issues and more

Science News Roundup: NASA to form scientific team to study UFOs; Diabetes m...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Beijing warns of 'explosive' COVID outbreak as Shanghai begins mass testing; U.S. drops COVID testing for incoming international air travelers and more

Health News Roundup: Beijing warns of 'explosive' COVID outbreak as Shanghai...

 Global
4
INTERVIEW-Canada accuses China of 'very concerning' behaviour in aerial spat

INTERVIEW-Canada accuses China of 'very concerning' behaviour in aerial spat

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022