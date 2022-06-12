Bharatanatyam dancers feted

Renowned Bharatanatyam dancers Chitra Visweswaran and Lakshmi Vishwanathan on Sunday received the prestigious Natya Kalanidihi Awards, while Delhi-based Geeta Chandran bagged the Nritya Perunjyothi Award for 2021, at an event of the Association of Bharatanatyam Artistes of India (ABHAI) here.

At the 33rd annual day celebrations and awards ceremony of ABHAI, Visweswaran and Vishwanathan received the Natya Kalanidhi for 2021 and 2022 respectively. Chandran, another renowned artiste, was recognised for her ''invaluable contribution to dance in North India and beyond, and in developing a new pedagogic theory to teach Bharatanatyam to GenNext,'' a release said. Other awardees were Uma Anand and Rangashree Srinivas.

''The scion of the traditional and esteemed Thanjavur family of dancers Guru Kalyanasundaram Pillai delivered the Presidential address,'' and eminent dancer Sudharani Raghupathy felicitated the awardees, the release added.

