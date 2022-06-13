Govt airlifts injured MBBS student from Bangladesh to AIIMS-Delhi: J-K BJP chief Raina

The central government airlifted an MBBS student from Jammu and Kashmir, who was undergoing treatment at a Bangladesh hospital after being critically injured in an accident, to the AIIMS in New Delhi for specialised treatment on Monday, BJP leader Ravinder Raina said.

Shoaib Lone, a resident of Rajouri district here, is a final-year MBBS student in Barind Medical College in Dhaka. On June 3, Shoaib, along with two of his friends from the college, met with an accident. One them died and two others, including Shoaib, were critically injured in the accident.

During his visit to Rajouri district, Raina met the student's father Mohmmad Askam Lone.

''As soon as I came to know about the accident from his father during my visit to Rajouri, I sought help of the PMO. He is in coma. His parents want help,'' the Jammu and Kashmir BJP president said.

''On PM's intervention, MBBS student Shoaib Lone evacuated from Dhaka in air ambulance and admitted to AIIMS in New Delhi. The government will provide all help to him,'' Raina told PTI.

He said the PMO sought details and Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally called the India's ambassador to Bangladesh to provide all necessary help to the student's family.

The ambassador visited the injured student in Ever Care Hospital in Dhaka and reached out to his family in Rajouri, Raina said.

Raina thanked PM Modi for speedy action in the matter.

Shoaib's father, a class-4 employee in the Jammu and Kashmir government, said the family managed to arrange Rs 10 lakh through contributions but the amount has been spent in his treatment.

''Now we are neither in a position to bear the charges of his treatment in Bangladesh nor to bring him back to India,'' he said.

