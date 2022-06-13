Left Menu

HP Police constables recruitment: Fresh written exam on July 3

However, a special investigating team of the state police, constituted on May 6, continues to probe the case.This was for the second time within three years that the state government nullified the examination.In 2019, the state government had cancelled the written examination for recruitment of constables as six men had been caught impersonating as candidates during the test.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 13-06-2022 20:32 IST | Created: 13-06-2022 20:31 IST
HP Police constables recruitment: Fresh written exam on July 3
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fresh written examination to recruit constables to the Himachal Pradesh Police will be held on July 3, a little over two months after the previous one was countermanded following reports of paper leak.

Admit cards for the written test will be issued shortly, a press note issued by the state police on Monday said.

''Written examination for the post of Constables General Duty (Male & Female) and Drivers in HP Police has been re-scheduled for 03.07.2022 (Sunday) 12 pm to 1 pm throughout the state,'' it read.

The previous exam was held on March 27 and 75,803 candidates had appeared for the written test to recruit 1,334 constables. Of these, 60,454 were men and 14,653 women. Another 696 men had qualified for the written test for the post of constable drivers, according to the press release.

However, the government had on May 6 countermanded the exam as reports of paper leak surfaced.

On May 17, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur had said that case will be investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation. However, a special investigating team of the state police, constituted on May 6, continues to probe the case.

This was for the second time within three years that the state government nullified the examination.

In 2019, the state government had cancelled the written examination for recruitment of constables as six men had been caught impersonating as candidates during the test.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Police: 2 killed, 4 wounded in shooting at Indiana nightclub

Police: 2 killed, 4 wounded in shooting at Indiana nightclub

 Canada
2
Astra's NASA mission suffers failure, loss of weather satellites

Astra's NASA mission suffers failure, loss of weather satellites

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Canada, in a world first, proposes health warnings on individual cigarettes; U.S. drops COVID testing for incoming international air travelers and more

Health News Roundup: Canada, in a world first, proposes health warnings on i...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Canada, in a world first, proposes health warnings on individual cigarettes; U.S. drops COVID testing for incoming international air travelers and more

Health News Roundup: Canada, in a world first, proposes health warnings on i...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022