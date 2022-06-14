Digital Gurukul launches World’s 1st “Alt MBA” program with Crypto Payment

Don't fancy the 15 to 30 Lacs+ fees for a classic MBA course? What about a six-month programme focused on running startups and scaleups? If student thinks that the 15 to 30 Lacs+ fees for a IIM or Premier B School is a bit steep, here’s an alternative to consider: a six-month “alt-MBA” at Digital Gurukul, which is specifically geared towards preparing people to lead and manage startups & can be enrolled with Major Cryptos likes Bitcoin, Etherium, Koubek Token & BNB. “There are more than 5,000 business schools in India, but only 5% of them are able to make an MBA school student employable.That is the heartbreaking reality.

That means that there are business schools, which are providing the degree, but are taking so much money on the name of ‘MBA’ from a gullible student who thinks that the MBA degree is the magic wand.” Said Dr. Raj Padhiyar - Founder & CEO - Digital Gurukul. Businesses & startups that adapted Digital rapidly evolved & grew - But How these founders gave a shape to their startup’s business - 95% of the B-Schools are not teaching the same, Most of their training curriculum are out of date almost as soon as they came out. When students graduate from any premier B-School, They read the same management books or read case studies of but every one of these is about the past & traditional business. What Digital Gurukul want to do is create a course that thinks about the present & future. Conventional businesses studies courses had failed to keep up to speed with the rapidly changing world of tech and startups & Digital Gurukul’s AltMBA Programehich took almost 1 year to research has completely reimagined the new age MBA Program should be like. The training pedagogy of the “Alt MBA” Program is that those students selected for “Alt MBA” Program offered by Digital Gurukul will have 4 months of tuition with Digital Gurukul & will be learning modules of Digital Entrepreneurship Management, Strategy & negotiation, Startup communication skills, Ecommerce Management, Website Creation, Social media management, Online lead generation, Content Management & 20+ other topics with tools, case studies, proposal making, presentation. They will then complete a 4 months working at a fast-growing scale-up funded startup, getting hands on experience on how it be like working/growing a startup. With 7+ years of experience & training 44850+ students across Asia- Digital Gurukul with its new program will also let students of Alt MBA Program for applying for funding with Y Combinator, Shark Tank, Government Incubation centre, Venture forums etc, India’s scale-up startup/companies are often desperate to recruit talented managers so recruiting students from the AltMBA programme will give them access to a new pool of hires. Dr. Raj Padhiyar says. “Looking at huge demand of students working or launching their startup - it shows there is still strong appetite for people to switch away from conventional corporate jobs into the start-up and tech sector” The programme will start with their batch of “Super 25 ”, in August 2022, with plans to eventually expand numbers to 35 per cohort. Applications are open via the website: digitalgurukul.in PWR PWR

