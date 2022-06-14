JK school board orders cessation of academic activities in Falah-e-Aam run institutions

The Jammu and Kashmir school education department on Tuesday ordered cessation of academic activities in schools run by Falah-e-Aam (FAT), an affiliate of banned Jamaat-e-Islami, officials said here.

The order comes in the backdrop of probe done by the State Investigation Agency (SIA) of Jammu and Kashmir Police which alleged gross illegalities, outright frauds, mass-scale encroachment of government lands by FAT.

The FAT, according to the officials, is an affiliate of radical body Jamat-e-Islami (JeI) which is proscribed by Ministry of Home Affairs under the provisions of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.

The officials alleged that JeI mostly draws its sustenance from the vast network of FAT schools, seminaries, orphanages, pulpits of mosques and other charities and added that such institutions played a destructive role in large-scale unrests of 2008, 2010 and 2016 bringing huge miseries to common people and forcing them for shutdowns by threat, intimidation and street violence. Interestingly, almost all FAT schools numbering over 300 have been found to be existing on illegally-acquired government and community land wherein land was occupied by coercion, at gunpoint as well as colluding with revenue officials who made wrong entities in revenue documents by committing fraud and forgery, the officials said. The SIA has already registered FIR in such matter and the agency is expanding the ambit of these investigations to unearth all such frauds, unauthorised entities and forgeries that have been been committed in last 30 years at the behest of terrorists and for other considerations which include monetary gratifications, the officials said.

