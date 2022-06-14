AAP starts 'Selfie with School' campaign in Himachal Pradesh
Shimla, Jun 14 PTI Aam Aadmi Party AAP on Tuesday launched Selfie with School campaign to highlight the dilapidated condition of the education infrastructure in the state, a party official said. The state party president Surjit Singh Thakur started the campaign by releasing a video in Solan in this regard.
- Country:
- India
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday launched 'Selfie with School' campaign to highlight the ''dilapidated'' condition of the education infrastructure in the state, a party official said. The state party president Surjit Singh Thakur started the campaign by releasing a video in Solan in this regard. The state AAP spokesperson Gaurav Sharma said that under the campaign, the residents of the hill state will send their selfies with school to the state party president or him to show its dilapidated building and other shortcomings.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Aam Aadmi Party
- RDT RDT
- Sharma
- Jun 14
- Solan
- Surjit Singh Thakur
ALSO READ
685 qualify civil services exam 2021, Shruti Sharma topper: UPSC
Sharma finishes 14th at Dutch Open
Shruti Sharma tops civil services exam, women bag first three ranks
Shruti Sharma tops civil services exam, Ankita Agarwal and Gamini Singla get second and third rank respectively: UPSC.
Credit goes to everyone involved in journey, says civil services exam topper Shruti Sharma