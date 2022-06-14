Left Menu

AAP starts 'Selfie with School' campaign in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla, Jun 14 PTI Aam Aadmi Party AAP on Tuesday launched Selfie with School campaign to highlight the dilapidated condition of the education infrastructure in the state, a party official said. The state party president Surjit Singh Thakur started the campaign by releasing a video in Solan in this regard.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 14-06-2022 20:18 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 20:16 IST
AAP starts 'Selfie with School' campaign in Himachal Pradesh
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday launched 'Selfie with School' campaign to highlight the ''dilapidated'' condition of the education infrastructure in the state, a party official said. The state party president Surjit Singh Thakur started the campaign by releasing a video in Solan in this regard. The state AAP spokesperson Gaurav Sharma said that under the campaign, the residents of the hill state will send their selfies with school to the state party president or him to show its dilapidated building and other shortcomings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

 Global
2
SASSA to pay R350 SRD grant for new cycle in mid-June

SASSA to pay R350 SRD grant for new cycle in mid-June

South Africa
3
NASA/ESA Hubble snaps vast cosmic treasure chest: Check out this dazzling picture

NASA/ESA Hubble snaps vast cosmic treasure chest: Check out this dazzling pi...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot and mouth disease; Pfizer COVID vaccines safe and effective for small children, FDA staff say and more

Health News Roundup: Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot an...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022