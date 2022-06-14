AAP starts 'Selfie with School' campaign in Himachal Pradesh

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday launched 'Selfie with School' campaign to highlight the ''dilapidated'' condition of the education infrastructure in the state, a party official said. The state party president Surjit Singh Thakur started the campaign by releasing a video in Solan in this regard. The state AAP spokesperson Gaurav Sharma said that under the campaign, the residents of the hill state will send their selfies with school to the state party president or him to show its dilapidated building and other shortcomings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)