WTO ministerial conference extended by one day to facilitate outcomes

PTI | Geneva | Updated: 15-06-2022 16:50 IST | Created: 15-06-2022 16:17 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The four-day 12th Ministerial Conference (MC12) of the WTO has been extended by one day till Thursday to facilitate outcomes on the main issues under discussion.

According to a statement by the WTO (World Trade Organisation), following the consultations by WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala with MC12 chair Timur Suleimanov, the vice-chairs, and the minister facilitators, delegations were informed that the conference will be extended till June 16.

At the meeting of heads of delegations late on June 14, DG Okonjo-Iweala called on members to go the extra mile to find convergence on the various issues at stake at the ministerial gathering and to be mindful that time is running out to conclude meaningful agreements, it added.

The conference was initially scheduled to close on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

