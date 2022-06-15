Left Menu

MP: 50 nurses of govt-run Hamidia hospital in Bhopal accuse its superintendent of sexual harassment; probe ordered

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 15-06-2022 19:11 IST | Created: 15-06-2022 19:11 IST
At least 50 nurses of Bhopal-based Hamidia Hospital, the biggest government-run medical facility in the Madhya Pradesh capital, have accused its medical superintendent of sexual harassment, prompting the state government to order an inquiry. The Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission (MPHRC) has also served a notice to the Commissioner, Health, seeking a reply within 10 days.

State Medical Education Minister Vishvas Sarang confirmed to PTI that a complaint was received against Hamidia Hospital superintendent Dr Deepak Maravi.

“Seeing the seriousness of the complaint, an inquiry has been ordered into the matter which will be conducted by divisional commissioner Gulshan Bamra,” he said without elaborating details.

Hospital sources said at least 50 women nurses have accused Dr Maravi of sexual harassment and obscene acts, especially during night duty.

When contacted and asked about the complaint against him, Dr Maravi told PTI that he was busy in a meeting with a senior official.

On the other hand, MP Congress president Kamal Nath said the state government should take strict action on the complaints of nurses.

“An incident of indecent behaviour with 50 female nurses in Bhopal's prestigious Hamidia Hospital has come to light. This is a very serious matter related to the safety of women in the workplace,” Nath said.

Citing the recent incident in Bhopal wherein the face of a woman was slashed by a man, the former chief minister said, ''Madhya Pradesh tops the country in the number of crimes against women and minor girls. Even little girls are not safe. Is it good governance? Is this good law and order?” PTI ADU MAS NSK NSK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

