Several students injured in bus accident in J-K's Shopian

Several students were injured when a school bus met with an accident in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, officials said.

The bus turned turtle at Dubjan bridge on Mughal Road in Shopian district in south Kashmir, the officials said.

They said several students of the private school in Anantnag were injured in the accident.

The injured were taken to a nearby medical facility, from where one of them was referred to SMHS Hospital here, the officials said.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha directed the administration to provide best possible treatment to the injured.

''Spoke to district administration on accident of a Anantnag school bus at Dubjan bridge, Shopian. Issued necessary direction for best possible treatment of injured students. One injured student has been shifted to SMHS hospital. Praying for their speedy recovery,'' Sinha wrote on Twitter.

