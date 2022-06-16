Left Menu

Army signs MoU to provide coaching to selected students for higher education in Jammu zone

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 16-06-2022 15:10 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 15:10 IST
Army signs MoU to provide coaching to selected students for higher education in Jammu zone
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu-based White Knight Corps of Indian Army on Thursday signed a memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with centre for Social Responsibility and Leadership (CSRL) and Petronet LNG Limited (PLL) for a coaching project 'Petronet Jammu Super 30', a defence spokesman said.

Under this project, 30 selected students from the entire Jammu region will be imparted coaching by qualified teachers in a fully residential facility established by the Army at Reasi, the spokesman said.

He said the project is part of the relentless efforts to facilitate the youth of remote areas by providing quality education and thereby enabling them to realise their aspirations.

General Officer Commanding, White Knight Corps, Lt Gen Manjinder Singh interacted with officials of CSRL and Petronet and complimented them for their valuable contribution towards such a noble initiative aimed at guiding the underprivileged youth towards a brighter tomorrow.

He also emphasized that such initiatives will provide much needed special coaching for higher education to talented youth from remote areas of Jammu region, which will enable the youth for admissions in reputed engineering institutes.

Selection of the students for such institutes will be a matter of pride for J&K and the Indian Army, the GOC said.

He conveyed his best wishes, success and a better future to all students and faculty of the project and assured all possible support by the Army.

Lt Gen Singh also assured that the Army will continue working towards the betterment of people of Jammu and Kashmir with much more initiatives for empowerment of youth.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Apple's new low-cost iPad to launch with A14 Bionic CPU, USB-C connection: Report

Apple's new low-cost iPad to launch with A14 Bionic CPU, USB-C connection: R...

 United States
2
Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

South Africa
3
NASA citizen scientists turn to virtual reality to explore galaxy in a new way; present first discoveries

NASA citizen scientists turn to virtual reality to explore galaxy in a new w...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX project clears U.S. FAA environmental review; Pandemic stress may disrupt ovaries; blood tests may improve immunity assessment and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX project clears U.S. FAA environmental review; P...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022