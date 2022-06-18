Left Menu

Cong appoints Pawan Khera as chairman of media and publicity

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2022 13:26 IST | Created: 18-06-2022 13:26 IST
Congress president Sonia Gandhi has appointed Pawan Khera as the chairman of media and publicity in the new communications department of the party.

Earlier, she had appointed Jairam Ramesh as the new AICC general secretary in-charge of communications, replacing Randeep Surjewala.

The party had resolved to revamp its communication and media department at the three-day brainstorming session in Udaipur last month to improve its connect with people and change its communications strategy.

''Congress president has approved the appointment of Pawan Khera as the chairman of media and publicity in the new Communications department, with immediate effect,'' said an official release.

Till now, Khera was the national spokesperson of the Congress.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

