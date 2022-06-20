Michelin star chef Alain Ducasse inaugurates first campus of renowned hospitality school in India

Michelin star chef Alain Ducasse has inaugurated the first campus in India of renowned ''École Ducasse'' institute for imparting culinary education in association with the Indian School of Hospitality (ISH), a statement said on Monday. The campus is located at ISH, Gurugram which is founded by hospitality veteran, Dilip Puri. Culinary programmes taught at École Ducasse in India include undergraduate degree, diploma and certificate courses. The programmes also offer students the opportunity to articulate to École Ducasse campuses in France and study semesters as well as pursue internships abroad.

''India holds one of the greatest culinary traditions in the world. The mission of our school is to give this asset the worldwide recognition it deserves. India must become one of the influential voices on the global culinary scene. We want to offer to Indian culinary aspirants, new horizons abroad as well as in India,'' said Ducasse, who is the only chef to hold 20 Michelin stars.

Puri, Founder and CEO of ISH, said culinary education in India is getting its due recognition. ''We are proud to be the disruptors of this transformation. By introducing École Ducasse in India at ISH, we’re bringing the best of global education for students,'' he said.

''Through international programmes and pathways and a state-of-the-art campus, we’re not just sharing the vision of Chef Alain Ducasse with culinary aspirants in India, but also reimagining culinary education in the region,'' he said.

The École Ducasse ISH Gurugram campus features 75,000 sq ft of state-of-the-art facilities including modern training kitchens, sophisticated classrooms and student experience areas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)