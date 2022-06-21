Kerala Plus Two results announced; pass percentage at 83.87

As many as 3,02,865 candidates have qualified for higher studies as the results of the Plus Two examination, conducted by the Kerala Directorate of Higher Secondary Education in March this year, was announced here on Tuesday.

General Education Minister V Sivankutty announced the results of the recently conducted higher secondary and vocational higher secondary exams in a press meet here.

''Of the total 3,61,091 candidates who appeared for the second year higher secondary examination, 3,02,865 persons have passed and qualified for higher studies. The total pass percentage is 83.87. It was 87.94 last year,'' he said.

As many as 28,450 students scored A+ in all subjects.

While the total pass percentage was 86.14 in the science group, it was 85.69 and 76.61 in commerce and humanities groups respectively.

Kozhikode district recorded the highest pass percentage while Wayanad registered the lowest.

In the vocational higher secondary sector, 78.26 percent candidates were qualified for the higher studies, the minister added.

