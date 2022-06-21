Left Menu

Boy killed in Ranchi violence scores 66.6% in class 10 boards

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 21-06-2022 18:55 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 18:55 IST
  Country:
  • India

Modashir Alam, who was killed in the violence in Ranchi, scored 66.6 per cent marks in the class 10 board examinations, the results of which were declared on Tuesday.

Alam, 16, was among the two people who were killed as violent protests over the inflammatory remarks of now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on Prophet Mohammad rocked the city on June 10.

Alam, who was a student of Little Angels' High School Charghrwa in Ranchi’s Pundag, scored 333 out of 500 marks -- his best of five subjects, as per the results declared by the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC).

He got 71 in English, 64 in Hindi, 70 in Urdu, 60 in Science, 68 in Social Studies and 53 in Mathematics.

Overall, 95.6 per cent students cleared the board examinations.

On getting to know about her son's result, Alam's mother Nikhat Perween broke down.

''My son passed in the first division, but he was killed,'' an inconsolable Perween told PTI.

Alam's uncle Sahid Ayubi said he was good at his studies.

''We were hoping for a better future for him. He was the only son of the family,'' Ayubi said.

