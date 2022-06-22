Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh govt sets up commission to promote, spread awareness about yoga

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 22-06-2022 18:51 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 18:31 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The Madhya Pradesh government has set up Yog Ayog to spread awareness about yoga, its promotion and education, an official said on Wednesday.

The Yog Ayog was constituted as announced by the Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on the occasion of International Yoga Day, he said.

The Yog Ayog will have its independent office at the government yoga training center in the state capital, the official said.

The state education department issued an order to constitute the commission, which will work for the promotion and education of yoga and to spread awareness about it, the official said.

The commission will prepare schemes related to yoga and ensure their implementation. It will also identify institutions and persons excelling in the field to honor them, he said.

Apart from the regular and ex-officio staff, the commission will have five non-governmental members experienced in the field of yoga for a tenure of five-years, the official said, adding that the school education department will be its parent department.

