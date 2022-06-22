Left Menu

IIIT-Delhi records campus placement rate of 98.10 per cent

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2022 20:34 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 20:32 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi has said it has surpassed the campus recruitment record for its current batch of students with a placement rate of 98.10 per cent.

During the campus placement, the institute hosted 140 companies, among which 108 offered competitive salaries falling between Rs 11 lakh and Rs 47 lakh per annum.

Several national and international companies such as Microsoft, LinkedIn, Qualcomm, American Express, Goldman Sachs, Amazon and Adobe participated in the placement drive, the institute said in a statement.

''The overall on-campus placement rate of the 2022 batches was an impressive 98.10 per cent with the average compensation of Rs 19.72 lakh and median of Rs 16.50 lakh. The highest compensation offered for a placement in India was Rs 47 lakh per annum and for overseas placement, the highest pay package was a whopping Rs 1.84 crore and the second highest being Rs 54.83 lakh,'' the statement read.

The average salary package for the Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) batch was also an impressive figure of Rs 24.34 lakh.

''On behalf of the campus, I would like to thank all my recruiters who have extended unwavering support, held our hands in difficult times, respected our relationship, honoured our policy, and guidelines and allowed us to conduct a seamless process resulting in a fruitful outcome. Recruiters understand the quality of IIITD students and are happy to hire," said Rashmil Mishra, General Manager Training and Placements at IIIT-Delhi.

The placement this year will be commenced in all three modes -- physical, hybrid and virtual -- on the basis of the hiring company's requirements.

