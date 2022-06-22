Left Menu

Major reshuffle in Delhi's lower bureaucracy in the offing

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2022 23:58 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 23:56 IST
A major reshuffle in the lower bureaucracy in the Delhi government is likely in the coming days, officials said on Wednesday.

The exercise will include Delhi Administrative Subordinate Services (DASS) personnel.

More than half of the Delhi government's lower bureaucracy numbering around 8,000 personnel are likely to be covered under the exercise, they said.

Recently, Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar had directed the heads of departments to prepare a list of staff members posted in their respective units for many years and transfer them, they said.

The government has also asked the heads of departments to submit an action taken report in the first week of July.

