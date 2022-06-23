Left Menu

Telangana govt constitutes common recruitment board for State varsities

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 23-06-2022 21:58 IST | Created: 23-06-2022 21:55 IST
Telangana govt constitutes common recruitment board for State varsities
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Telangana government on Thursday decided to constitute a common board for centralised recruitment of teaching and non-teaching posts in universities, barring medical varsities, in the State.

A government order (GO) was issued to the effect.

To bring uniformity and to carry out expeditious recruitment and also to examine several issues, the government constituted a State-level committee (to make recommendations), the GO said.

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education, in its report, recommended assigning the process of recruitment either to the Telangana State Public Service Commission or to a separate board to be established for the purpose, it said.

The State government accepted the recommendation of the committee and decided to constitute the common board, it said.

The board would comprise chairman of Telangana State Council of Higher Education, secretary to Higher Education Department, secretary of Finance Department and the Commissioner of Collegiate Education.

At present, 15 State universities are functioning in Telangana, other than medical universities and the recruitment is being made by the universities itself with prior approval of the State government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Mushroom extract supports clearing human papillomavirus (HPV) infections

Study: Mushroom extract supports clearing human papillomavirus (HPV) infecti...

 United States
2
Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

 Global
3
Feeling of detachment after trauma has worse impact on mental health, reveals study

Feeling of detachment after trauma has worse impact on mental health, reveal...

 United States
4
China installs over 500 surveillance cameras in Gwadar city of Pakistan

China installs over 500 surveillance cameras in Gwadar city of Pakistan

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022