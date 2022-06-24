Chhattisgarh: Baghel directs culture bodies to hold events centred on Mahatma Gandhi in all districts

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday directed art and culture organisations to hold programmes based on the life of Mahatma Gandhi in all district headquarters of the state. While chairing a meeting of the Chhattisgarh Culture Council at his official residence here, the chief minister said events based on folk art and culture should not be limited to the capital Raipur, rather they should be organised in all divisional headquarters to make people acquainted with the rich heritage of the state, a government statement said.

Baghel extensively discussed the future action plan of the culture council and sanctioned Rs 4.93 crore for 127 programmes of literature, art, tribal and folk-art academies, Chhattisgarh Film Development Corporation, Chhattisgarh Rajbhasha Ayog and Chhattisgarh Sindhi Academy, it said.

''Programmes and workshops centred on the personality and work of Mahatma Gandhi should be held at all divisional headquarters of the state. Similarly, events based on folk art and culture should not be limited to the capital only, rather they should be replicated in all the divisional headquarters,'' the release quoted Baghel as saying.

Such events should be decentralised in order to propagate the rich folk art and culture of the state among the masses, he said.

Baghel also directed officials to draft a proposal to open a music and dance college in Raigarh district on the lines of Indira Sangeet and Kala University Khairagarh (Rajnandgaon district).

