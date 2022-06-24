Left Menu

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 24-06-2022 20:30 IST | Created: 24-06-2022 20:29 IST
Bengal govt asks schools to resume offline classes from June 27
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
The West Bengal government on Friday asked all state-run and state-aided schools to reopen campuses from June 27 with strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols.

The government had earlier extended summer vacation by 11 days amid searing heat.

In a notification, the school education department asked authorities to take necessary steps to maintain hygiene on the campus, while ensuring that COVID-19 norms are followed.

Several private schools, mostly those affiliated to ICSE or CBSE, have, however, resumed physical classes from June 20.

