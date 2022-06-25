Left Menu

Congress murdered democracy by forcing emergency in 1975, says Dhami

PTI | Rudrapur | Updated: 25-06-2022 17:38 IST | Created: 25-06-2022 17:06 IST
Congress murdered democracy by forcing emergency in 1975, says Dhami
Uttrakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday said the Congress had murdered democracy by forcing the emergency on the country and putting behind bars anyone who resisted the move.

Participating virtually in a program held at the BJP's district office here in the honor of the 'soldiers of democracy' (loktantra ke senani) on the 47th anniversary of the emergency on Saturday, Dhami said June 25, 1975, will always be remembered as a ''dark chapter'' in independent India's history.

''Whoever stood up and came forward to protest it (emergency) was sent to jail and subjected to atrocities,'' he said addressing the programme virtually from Delhi.

The chief minister also honored 28 'soldiers of democracy' who were sent to jail for opposing the emergency by offering each of them a shawl and memento.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SC confirms death penalty awarded to man convicted of raping, killing physically, mentally challenged minor girl

SC confirms death penalty awarded to man convicted of raping, killing physic...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Tortoise and its egg found in latest Pompeii discovery; European Space Agency expects NASA's backing for the suspended Mars mission and more

Science News Roundup: Tortoise and its egg found in latest Pompeii discovery...

 Global
3
U.S. airlines say FAA staffing 'crippling' east coast traffic

U.S. airlines say FAA staffing 'crippling' east coast traffic

 United States
4
OnePlus 9RT gets OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 (Android 12)

OnePlus 9RT gets OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 (Android 12)

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022