TN CM launches Kalloori Kanavu career guidance for school students

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday launched 'Kalloori Kanavu', a career guidance initiative for school students to pursue their higher education after completing Class 12.

The novel Kalloori Kanavu (College Dreams) initiative, launched under the Naan Mudhalvan programme by the Chief Minister offers guidance to the students to opt for courses and select the colleges, entrance exams, education loans and scholarships.

Over 5,000 students from government and aided schools participated in the event held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium here.

The day-long event, which would also be held in the districts from June 29 to July 2, would have various sessions on motivation, engineering, medicine, allied sciences and life sciences, arts and science, commerce and accountancy, law, veterinary, agriculture, fisheries, government jobs, bank loans, assistance and scholarships.

The sessions will last up to 45 minutes each and speakers have been arranged by an event management team.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister claimed that no other state in the country has an education policy similar to that of Tamil Nadu. ''The Naan Mudhalvan programme is a plan to further refine this and make Tamil Nadu the best in education. The Kalloori Kanavu is being organised accordingly,'' he said.

Stalin called upon the students and their parents to be wise in choosing the courses and not stop only with engineering and medicine. ''Opportunities abound in all fields...Tamil Nadu accounts for 30 among the top 100 colleges in India. So, the chances of success are more if you study and progress,'' he advised.

Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu and senior officials participated in the function.

Later, the Chief Minister inaugurated CMC's Rs 1,200 crore campus at Kannigapuram (Ranipet district), located about 12 km from Vellore on the Chennai-Bengaluru national highway.

The 1,500-bed unit has a Level 1 trauma care centre with six dedicated theatres for accident victims, 29 additional operation theatres for quaternary care medical and surgical services, 250 intensive care beds, cancer services, cardiac catheterisation labs, 29 bone marrow transplant unit beds, blood storage facility and 50 dialysis beds, according to a release here.

The campus has a zero waste discharge system and an effluent treatment plant to recycle and reuse water.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)