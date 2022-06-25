Left Menu

Carry out regular maintenance of roads to ensure no inconvenience to commuters: Sisodia to PWD officials

Officials will have to ensure that commuters do not face any problem during monsoon or after monsoon anywhere across the capital, he added.Sisodia said the PWD will organise a training workshop to help its junior engineers improve their professional capabilities.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2022 21:00 IST | Created: 25-06-2022 20:57 IST
Carry out regular maintenance of roads to ensure no inconvenience to commuters: Sisodia to PWD officials
Delhi Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (Pic / ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday asked officials to ensure that road maintenance work is carried out regularly so that commuters do not face any problems during or after monsoon anywhere in the national capital, according to an official statement.

Sisodia, who also holds charge of the Public Works Department, said this during a meeting with senior officials and junior engineers of the PWD. He also sought suggestions from the officials to make Delhi roads better.

Noting that junior engineers are ''frontline warriors'' of the mission to make Delhi roads safer and world-class, he said they will have to develop a global vision and take ownership of their work.

''They need to focus on not just infrastructure of roads across Delhi but also on making them beautiful and safer. They must make it a point to be out in the field and keep a tab on all the evolving irregularities from time to time.

''They need to ensure that these irregularities are removed as soon as they are highlighted to avoid any inconvenience to commuters,'' Sisodia said.

The way a school principal takes care of every need of the school to make it world-class, the junior engineers should work to develop all roads in their jurisdictions as per global standards, he said.

''Work of road maintenance is an ongoing process and should be carried out regularly. Officials will have to ensure that commuters do not face any problem during monsoon or after monsoon anywhere across the capital,'' he added.

Sisodia said the PWD will organise a training workshop to help its junior engineers improve their professional capabilities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SC confirms death penalty awarded to man convicted of raping, killing physically, mentally challenged minor girl

SC confirms death penalty awarded to man convicted of raping, killing physic...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Tortoise and its egg found in latest Pompeii discovery; European Space Agency expects NASA's backing for the suspended Mars mission and more

Science News Roundup: Tortoise and its egg found in latest Pompeii discovery...

 Global
3
U.S. airlines say FAA staffing 'crippling' east coast traffic

U.S. airlines say FAA staffing 'crippling' east coast traffic

 United States
4
OnePlus 9RT gets OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 (Android 12)

OnePlus 9RT gets OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 (Android 12)

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022