Mohalla Clinics to double up as Covid vaccination centres in Delhi

Delhi government's Mohalla Clinics will now serve as vaccination centres as well in order to boost the inoculation drive in the national capital and make precaution doses more accessible.

Earlier, Delhi government schools were being used as COVID-19 vaccination centres in the city, but the schools have now reopened for physical classes, as per an official statement.

''Since Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinics are located in the heart of populous areas with easy access, they will be useful for the government to provide vaccination to left out and eligible beneficiaries,'' it said.

There are 519 mohalla clinics in Delhi that offer free primary healthcare services, including 212 different types of tests. Every day, over 60,000 people are treated in these clinics, according to official figures.

Vaccination centres will be set up across all Mohalla Clinics, the statement said, describing the move as a major step towards further increasing the vaccination rate in the capital.

''The state has adopted a multi-pronged strategy to achieve optimal coverage of vaccination of all eligible beneficiaries. Currently, vaccination is being provided in a mission mode, but still a cohort of population is due for the second dose and significantly, a higher cohort is due for the newly added precaution dose. Addition of vaccination centres at Mohalla clinics will help us achieve the higher vaccination target soon,'' said Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

Sisodia said all Mohalla Clinic staff will be trained accordingly. They will be responsible for carrying out the vaccinations.

The responsibility of the Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinics will be to provide adequate space for the vaccination site, counsel beneficiaries, and ensure that COVID-19 vaccination guidelines are followed, he said.

''As soon as the vaccination centres are functional, they will be uploaded on the CoWin portal, and beneficiaries will be able to book their slots easily,'' Sisodia said.

He directed officials to complete the relevant work soon and get the sites functional on priority.

According to the current statistics, 3.49 crore people have been vaccinated in the city.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)