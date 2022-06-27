Left Menu

Bhopal's govt hospital superintendent, accused of sexual harassment, replaced

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 27-06-2022 19:48 IST | Created: 27-06-2022 19:48 IST
Bhopal's govt hospital superintendent, accused of sexual harassment, replaced
  • Country:
  • India

The medical superintendent of government-run Hamidia Hospital, Dr Deepak Maravi, who is facing sexual harassment charges, was replaced on Monday, an official said, days after the Madhya Pradesh government ordered a probe against him.

The biggest government-run medical facility in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal hit headlines in mid-June when at least 50 nurses accused Maravi of sexual harassment and sought the state government's intervention in the matter.

The management committee of the hospital, which is part of Gandhi Medical College, decided to replace Maravi after he wrote to the panel, headed by divisional commissioner Gulshan Bamra, requesting that he be relieved of the post of medical superintendent, said the official from the public relations department.

Dr Ashish Gohia, a professor in the orthopedics department, will be the new superintendent of the hospital, he said.

The committee also appointed two additional superintendents - Dr Jivan Singh Meena, an assistant professor, and Dr Vandana Sharma, a professor, the official said.

Nearly two weeks ago, at least 50 nurses of Hamidia Hospital had accused Maravi of sexual harassment and enacting obscene acts, prompting the state government to order an inquiry.

''Seeing the seriousness of the complaint, an inquiry has been ordered into the matter,'' State Medical Education Minister Vishvas Sarang had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Uttarakhand Forest Department discovers rare carnivorous plant; gets published in Journal of Japanese botany

Uttarakhand Forest Department discovers rare carnivorous plant; gets publish...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Juul's checkered e-cigarette journey cut short by FDA ban; Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Juul's checkered e-cigarette journey cut short by FDA b...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Oslo gay bar shooting won't stop fight for equal rights - Norway PM; UK's Boris Johnson: cost of Russian victory in Ukraine is too high and more

World News Roundup: Oslo gay bar shooting won't stop fight for equal rights ...

 Global
4
Mithali is an inspiration to many: PM Modi

Mithali is an inspiration to many: PM Modi

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022