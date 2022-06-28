Left Menu

New literacy and numeracy standards to be aligned with NCEA changes

“The education sector has asked for more time to put the literacy and numeracy | te reo matatini me te pāngarau standards in place, so the Government has agreed to implement the change from the beginning of 2024,” Jan Tinetti said.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 28-06-2022 10:30 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 10:30 IST
New literacy and numeracy standards to be aligned with NCEA changes
The new standards will be a co-requisite to the qualification, meaning a student will need to pass them in order to be awarded an NCEA, but can complete them at any time during their NCEA studies. Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Following feedback from the sector, Associate Minister of Education Jan Tinetti, today confirmed that new literacy and numeracy | te reo matatini me te pāngarau standards will be aligned with wider NCEA changes.

"The education sector has asked for more time to put the literacy and numeracy | te reo matatini me te pāngarau standards in place, so the Government has agreed to implement the change from the beginning of 2024," Jan Tinetti said.

"Having being given ministerial responsibility for schooling operations, I want to make sure that the government continues to work closely with the sector and this is a good example of that."

"It means the new standards will align with the wider NCEA changes, including simplifying NCEA from an 80-credit qualification to a 60-credit qualification and implementing the new NCEA Level 1 Achievement Standards."

The new literacy and numeracy | te reo matatini me te pāngarau co-requisites were the subject of a mini-pilot in 2021 and are currently being piloted by more than 200 secondary schools, kura and tertiary providers. Because this year's pilot is much more representative, the Ministry will have the opportunity to make sure they work for schools and students and make any adjustments needed ahead of implementation in 2024.

"Schools can still opt in to have the NCEA literacy and numeracy standards in place from next year, so they can prepare."

"We are giving those schools that want a little more time to put them in place, the opportunity to do that. Many schools are also still dealing with COVID-19, and this ensures there is no additional pressure on staff or students."

"It also gives schools and kura an opportunity to engage with the Literacy, Communication and Maths Strategy and Hei Raukura Mō te Mokopuna ahead of mandatory implementation," Tinetti said.

The new standards will be a co-requisite to the qualification, meaning a student will need to pass them in order to be awarded an NCEA, but can complete them at any time during their NCEA studies.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Lion in Vandalur zoo dies

Lion in Vandalur zoo dies

 India
2
Maha: IT professional held for repeatedly raping colleague in Pune

Maha: IT professional held for repeatedly raping colleague in Pune

 India
3
Sebi slaps Rs 12 cr penalties on 2 Sahara Group firms, Subrata Roy, others in OFCD issuance case

Sebi slaps Rs 12 cr penalties on 2 Sahara Group firms, Subrata Roy, others i...

 India
4
Persistent inflation likely to impact demand across categories, says TCPL Chairman Chandrasekaran

Persistent inflation likely to impact demand across categories, says TCPL Ch...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022