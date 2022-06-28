ICFAI Business School (IBS) Offering Scholarship Program worth 10 Crores to Students

HYDERABAD, India, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In the coming first week of July 2022, ICFAI Business School (IBS) is all set to launch IBSAT 2022, for admission to the batch of 2023-2025. The exciting part of the entrance exam this year is the scholarship program, which comprises an attractive amount of INR 10 crores which will be awarded to the meritorious students under different categories.

The different categories are: wards of IBS Alumni, wards of defence personnel, and candidates with disabilities. With a history of more than 25 years of existence, IBS has produced more than 65000 Alumni, working in the corporate sectors across the country and abroad, and this is one way of thanking the IBSAF community. For the wards of defence personnel who strive hard to ensure the nation's security and also, this scholarship will be awarded to persons with disabilities, as a part of our corporate social responsibility.

For the batch of 2023-2025, candidates need to be toppers in IBSAT 2022, NMAT 2022, CAT 2022, XAT 2023, GMAT (during 2022), or qualified CFA, CA, CS, ICWA. This initiative is to help the deserving candidates with a proven record secured in the entrance exams mentioned, encouraged to join ICFAI Business School (IBS). The scholarship amount will be adjusted towards fee payable by the students in the first and second semester after joining IBS and is subject to certain terms and conditions.

ICFAI Business School (IBS) is hopeful of the fact that it will be able to attract more students, willing to get enrolled in one of the nine ICFAI Business Schools spread across the country.

Here are just some of the multiple reasons to consider IBS as one of the best options to enroll: • More than 25 years in existence, IBS is one of the most prestigious B-School.

• Most of the 65000 plus alumni members are in touch with their alma mater and are constantly helping the students by mentoring and guiding, perhaps directly or indirectly preparing them to secure the best placements.

• The placements of 2022 have been one of the best, with international placements having the highest CTC in excess of 50 LPA, and the highest national placement of over 22 LPA.

Therefore, it is an excellent opportunity calling for MBA aspirants! Candidates who are aspiring to get enrolled in top MBA colleges and B schools in the country for the best Management studies along with a merit scholarship program, must not miss out on this opportunity offered by ICFAI Business School this year.

With the launch of IBSAT 2022 in the 1st week of July, meritorious students will be able to avail this grand opportunity by cracking the exams and getting selected in any of the 9 ICFAI Business School campuses by clearing the selection process (GD & PI) scheduled during February/March 2023. The campaign of IBSAT 2022 will commence in the 1st week of July 2022. The IBSAT examination will be conducted in the last week of December 2022.

A brief overview of the IBSAT Examination IBSAT stands as the abbreviated form for ICFAI Business School Aptitude Test which is administered by ICFAI Business School (IBS). IBSAT is among the top national level MBA entrance exam conducted across India by the ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education (Deemed to be University) and is a gateway to MBA/ PGPM 2023-25 at 9 campuses of ICFAI Business School spread across the country namely, IBS Hyderabad, IBS Mumbai, IBS Bengaluru, IBS Pune, IBS Gurgaon, IBS Kolkata, IBS Ahmedabad, IBS Jaipur and IBS Dehradun.

IBSAT is a two-hour-long Computer Based Test (CBT) that comprises of multiple-choice questions and is aimed at testing the eligibility of the candidate for admission. IBSAT is generally conducted once a year, over a window of two days in the month of December. Qualified candidates will have to attend two processes, first the selection briefing process and second the final selection process, i.e. Group discussion (GD) & Personal Interview (PI) round.

A quick look into the IBSAT Eligibility Criteria for 2022: Candidates are required to complete the following eligibility criteria for IBSAT 2022- • Candidates should hold a bachelor's degree or equivalent in any discipline with a minimum of 50% aggregate score.

• Candidates not meeting the eligibility criteria for English medium in graduation need to submit the TOEFL/NELT/IELTS score • Applicants in the final year of graduation are also eligible to apply.

• Candidates with a valid score of GMAT, CAT, XAT and NMAT by GMAC need not appear for IBSAT and they can directly apply for admission.

Candidates who are aiming to pursue an MBA/PGPM degree and build a career in global business should opt for ICFAI Business School. Since its inception, IBS has been one of the best B-Schools in the country, providing excellent academic delivery and infrastructure to its students. ICFAI Business school (IBS) aims to offer innovative, globally accepted programs and great opportunities for the all-around development of the students. 100% case-based learning technique is a unique aspect of IBS and it ensures the transformation of its students into future leaders. IBS campuses offer two years, full-time Management Programs to prepare the students and equip them for successful corporate careers. These campuses are independent professional institutions that are neither affiliated to nor are any off-campus centres of any University.

