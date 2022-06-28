Left Menu

AISA stages protest at JNU against Zubair's arrest

The Left-affiliated All India Students Association AISA on Tuesday staged a protest in Jawaharlal Nehru University against the arrest of fact-checking website Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair and demanded his immediate release.AISA activists gathered outside the Sabarmati Dhaba and raised slogans against the central government over Zubairs arrest.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2022 20:22 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 20:18 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
The Left-affiliated All India Students' Association (AISA) on Tuesday staged a protest in Jawaharlal Nehru University against the arrest of fact-checking website Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair and demanded his immediate release.

AISA activists gathered outside the Sabarmati Dhaba and raised slogans against the central government over Zubair's arrest. They held placards that read: 'Stop attack on Muslims', 'Release Zubair'.

''We have gathered in support of Zubair who was arrested by the government for speaking the truth. Every day, a person speaking for the rights of the people is being arrested in the country,'' AISA leader Dhananjay said at the protest.

''The government is arresting everyone who is speaking against it. Then it slaps the UAPA (Unlawful Activities Prevention Act) and the NSA (National Security Act) against them and tells the public that the person who is speaking for your rights is a criminal,'' he added.

Zubair was arrested by the Delhi Police on Monday for allegedly hurting religious sentiments through one of his tweets posted in 2018, officials said.

A Delhi court on Tuesday extended by four days the custodial interrogation of Zubair.

He was produced before the court on the expiry of his one-day custodial interrogation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

