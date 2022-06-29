NSDL launches 'Chalo, School Chale' campaign across India

MUMBAI, India, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) announced the launch of a special campaign 'Chalo, School Chale' to reach out to school students across Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Delhi, Guwahati, Kolkata, Mangaluru, Sindhudurg and Thane. The program was initiated from Agarkar Night School and Worli Night School in Mumbai and will be taken to semi-urban areas like Shahapur, Palghar, followed by other cities.

Under this campaign, NSDL will provide school kits to less privileged students to fulfil the basic educational needs. The kit has been specially designed by NSDL to suit the needs of students between standard 1 to 10. It includes essential items such as school bag, notebooks, compass box, pencils etc.

About Beneficiaries: NSDL endeavours to support deserving students who belong to low socio-economic background. NSDL has reached out to government schools, unaided or partially aided schools and schools that are run by community organizations/trusts/NGOs, etc. The socio-economic background of the students has been taken into consideration while shortlisting the schools and students.

About NSDL: NSDL (www.nsdl.co.in) is India's first and one of the leading Central Securities Depositories in the world. It has played a key role in transforming the Indian securities market by facilitating holding and transfer of securities in dematerialised form. The market share of NSDL in value of demat assets is more than 89%. NSDL demat account holders are present in more than 99% of pin codes in the country and 189 countries across the globe, reflecting the wide reach of NSDL.

