Left Menu

NSDL launches 'Chalo, School Chale' campaign across India

MUMBAI, India, June 29, 2022 PRNewswire -- National Securities Depository Limited NSDL announced the launch of a special campaign Chalo, School Chale to reach out to school students across Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Delhi, Guwahati, Kolkata, Mangaluru, Sindhudurg and Thane.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-06-2022 15:09 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 15:09 IST
NSDL launches 'Chalo, School Chale' campaign across India
  • Country:
  • India

MUMBAI, India, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) announced the launch of a special campaign 'Chalo, School Chale' to reach out to school students across Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Delhi, Guwahati, Kolkata, Mangaluru, Sindhudurg and Thane. The program was initiated from Agarkar Night School and Worli Night School in Mumbai and will be taken to semi-urban areas like Shahapur, Palghar, followed by other cities.

Under this campaign, NSDL will provide school kits to less privileged students to fulfil the basic educational needs. The kit has been specially designed by NSDL to suit the needs of students between standard 1 to 10. It includes essential items such as school bag, notebooks, compass box, pencils etc.

About Beneficiaries: NSDL endeavours to support deserving students who belong to low socio-economic background. NSDL has reached out to government schools, unaided or partially aided schools and schools that are run by community organizations/trusts/NGOs, etc. The socio-economic background of the students has been taken into consideration while shortlisting the schools and students.

About NSDL: NSDL (www.nsdl.co.in) is India's first and one of the leading Central Securities Depositories in the world. It has played a key role in transforming the Indian securities market by facilitating holding and transfer of securities in dematerialised form. The market share of NSDL in value of demat assets is more than 89%. NSDL demat account holders are present in more than 99% of pin codes in the country and 189 countries across the globe, reflecting the wide reach of NSDL.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1850181/NSDL.jpg PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NIRISS, one of Webb's primary instruments is now fully ready to see the universe

NIRISS, one of Webb's primary instruments is now fully ready to see the univ...

 United States
2
ONGC helicopter, carrying 9 persons including two pilots, makes emergency landing near a rig in Arabian Sea; 4 persons rescued so far: Co.

ONGC helicopter, carrying 9 persons including two pilots, makes emergency la...

 India
3
Mild tremors felt in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada

Mild tremors felt in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada

 India
4
NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo resupply mission to space station gets new launch date

NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo resupply mission to space station gets new launch...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022