Left Menu

DU's standing committee passes draft FYUP syllabi of 19 courses

Delhi Universitys Standing Committee on Academic Matters on Wednesday passed the draft syllabi for the first semester of the 19 four-year undergraduate courses, while four members dissented against the resolution. The university has approved the implementation of the National Education Policy NEP and the four-year undergraduate programmes FYUP from the 2022-23 academic session.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2022 23:25 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 23:23 IST
DU's standing committee passes draft FYUP syllabi of 19 courses
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi University's Standing Committee on Academic Matters on Wednesday passed the draft syllabi for the first semester of the 19 four-year undergraduate courses, while four members dissented against the resolution. The university has approved the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) and the four-year undergraduate programmes (FYUP) from the 2022-23 academic session. In February, the Executive Council (EC) of the university passed the draft Undergraduate Curriculum Framework (UGCF), formulated according to the NEP, for the 2022-23 academic session.

''The draft syllabi prepared by 19 departments have been passed by Delhi University's Standing Committee,'' confirmed DU Dean of Colleges Balaram Pani. He said the syllabi for other courses will be passed in the coming days. ''We have plans to pass the syllabi for all courses through the Standing Committee in the next three to four days. We will finalise the syllabus for the FYUP first semester in the next 15 days,'' Pani added.

Following the Standing Committee's approval, it will be presented to the Academic Council (AC) and the Executive Council.

Four members of the committee -- Rajesh Kumar, Biswajit Mohanty, Kumar Shantanu and Nidhi Kapoor -- protested against the resolution. The dissenting members pointed out the ''procedural lapse of providing insufficient time for minute observation'' of the syllabi of 19 subjects.

The members said that deliberating only on the content of the first semester syllabi would be a ''futile task''. ''Unless we examine the papers of all four years, it would be impossible to give comments on the disjunctions, overlapping, continuity or discontinuity of papers in the subsequent semesters,'' they said.

''Apart from this, a general apprehension of loss of rigour and dilution of content was felt among the representatives which was not satisfactorily addressed by the authorities,'' the members noted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

 Sri Lanka
2
NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar array

NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar ...

 United States
3
Two suspects dead, homes evacuated over potential bomb in Canada bank incident, police say

Two suspects dead, homes evacuated over potential bomb in Canada bank incide...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Walgreens shelves pharmacy Boots' sale as market turmoil hits dealmaking; Omicron sub-variants BA.4, and BA.5 make up more than 50% of U.S. COVID cases - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Walgreens shelves pharmacy Boots' sale as market turmoi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022