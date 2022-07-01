Left Menu

MP: NIFT holds workshop on 'Bhopali batua' to preserve traditional craft

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 01-07-2022 15:33 IST | Created: 01-07-2022 15:33 IST
MP: NIFT holds workshop on 'Bhopali batua' to preserve traditional craft
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to preserve traditional arts and crafts associated with the minority communities, a workshop on “Bhopali batua” is being organised in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal under the aegis of the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) from July 1-17 to provide training and upgrading the skills of craftsmen.

“Bhopali batua”, is a string purse famous for its unique design with beads skilfully stitched over a makhmali (velvet) cloth.

Under Project USTTAD (Upgrading the Skills and Training in Traditional Arts/Crafts for Development), the NIFT along with the Ministry of Minority Affairs, is organising a workshop on developing and designing these purses in sync with the current requirements of the people, Dr Rajdeep Singh Khanuja of NIFT said.

“We will work on Bhopali Batua by redesigning it as per current requirements of the people, like mobile phone covers for women, trendy purses or bags for college students among others,” he said.

The design team will focus on the implementation of designs, its production and research besides documenting the famous handicraft of “Bhopali Batua”, he said.

Project USTTAD (Upgrading the Skills and Training in Traditional Arts/ Crafts for Development) is a scheme launched by the Ministry of Minority Affairs to preserve the traditional arts and crafts of minorities.

It will also facilitate in developing linkages with e-marketing portals to provide platforms to sell developed products and help keep up with the needs of changing times, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes near Luzon, Philippines –GFZ

Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes near Luzon, Philippines –GFZ

 Philippines
2
Things get complicated for NASA's Mars Perseverance rover as it drills core samples

Things get complicated for NASA's Mars Perseverance rover as it drills core ...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Russia abandons Snake Island in strategic victory for Ukraine; Russia open to dialogue on nuclear non-proliferation, Putin says and more

World News Roundup: Russia abandons Snake Island in strategic victory for Uk...

 Global
4
INSIGHT-It's alive! How belief in AI sentience is becoming a problem

INSIGHT-It's alive! How belief in AI sentience is becoming a problem

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022