MP: NIFT holds workshop on 'Bhopali batua' to preserve traditional craft

In a bid to preserve traditional arts and crafts associated with the minority communities, a workshop on “Bhopali batua” is being organised in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal under the aegis of the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) from July 1-17 to provide training and upgrading the skills of craftsmen.

“Bhopali batua”, is a string purse famous for its unique design with beads skilfully stitched over a makhmali (velvet) cloth.

Under Project USTTAD (Upgrading the Skills and Training in Traditional Arts/Crafts for Development), the NIFT along with the Ministry of Minority Affairs, is organising a workshop on developing and designing these purses in sync with the current requirements of the people, Dr Rajdeep Singh Khanuja of NIFT said.

“We will work on Bhopali Batua by redesigning it as per current requirements of the people, like mobile phone covers for women, trendy purses or bags for college students among others,” he said.

The design team will focus on the implementation of designs, its production and research besides documenting the famous handicraft of “Bhopali Batua”, he said.

Project USTTAD (Upgrading the Skills and Training in Traditional Arts/ Crafts for Development) is a scheme launched by the Ministry of Minority Affairs to preserve the traditional arts and crafts of minorities.

It will also facilitate in developing linkages with e-marketing portals to provide platforms to sell developed products and help keep up with the needs of changing times, he added.

