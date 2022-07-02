CU security staff booked for molesting minor girl
The police on Saturday arrested a contract staff of the Calicut University on charges of alleged molestation of a minor girl.
Police said Manikantan, who was working as the security staff of the university on contract basis, allegedly molested the girl when the victim, a student of a nearby school, had visited the university campus along with other schoolmates, recently.
University sources said the accused is an ex-serviceman.
The police initiated action on the basis of a complaint lodged by the victim's relative. A case has been registered and is being investigated, they said.
