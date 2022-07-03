DU'S NCWEB invites application for appointment of guest faculties

Delhi University's Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board (NCWEB) has invited applications for the appointment of guest faculties at 26 undergraduate and one postgraduate teaching centre for the 2022-23 academic session. In a notification, the board said the appointment will be according to the guidelines laid down by the University of Delhi. The last date to apply is July 22, 2022.

''NCWEB invites online applications in the prescribed application form eligible candidates for appointment as the guest faculty at 26 UG & 01 PG Teaching Centres for the Academic Session 2022-23,'' the notification dated June 30 read. ''For online submission; please visit NCWEB website www.noweb.du ac in or the university website www.du.ac.in. Any addendum/corrigendum shall be posted only on the NCWE B/University website,'' the notification added.

The board was established in 1943. It allows women students to take some of the examinations of the university with special coaching but without attending regular classes.

