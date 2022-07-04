JNU's academic council approves exit option to engineering students of dual degree

The Academic Council of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has approved the exit option for the students of the dual-degree program in the School of Engineering admitted from the 2018-2019 batch onwards.

The decision was taken at the 160th meeting of the Academic Council, which is the main academic authority of the university.

In a notification dated July 1, Deputy Registrar (Evaluations) Manoj Kumar Manuj noted that the students who have successfully completed their BTech degree can avail the exit option.

''Acting in the spirit of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the Academic Council in its 160(A) meeting held on 01.06.2022, vide item No.3(xii), has approved to offer of the exit option to the students of dual degree (four-year B.Tech and one-year M.Tech/MS) program in the School of Engineering admitted from 2018-2019 batch onward,'' the notification read.

The NEP, approved by the Union Cabinet, replaced the 34-year-old National Policy on Education framed in 1986. It is aimed at paving the way for transformational reforms in schools and higher education systems to make India a global knowledge superpower.

A choice between three-year and four-year undergraduate courses, multiple entries and exit options in degree courses, adding 3.5 crore seats in higher education institutions, which will now have a single regulator, discontinuation of M.Phil programs, and fixation of fees are among the higher education reforms outlined in the NEP.

